Prince Andrew Tees Up Fight In Epstein-Tied Sex Abuse Suit

By Stewart Bishop (September 13, 2021, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Prince Andrew is teeing up cross-border legal challenges to the service of a lawsuit brought by Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre that alleges the U.K. royal sexually abused her when she was 17. During a Monday afternoon teleconference before U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan of Manhattan, an attorney for Giuffre, David Boies of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, outlined the numerous ways in which his team has sought to serve the Duke of York, also known as Andrew Albert Christian Edward, with the latest complaint alleging sexual misconduct by those in the late Epstein's orbit. However, an attorney for Prince Andrew, Andrew...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS