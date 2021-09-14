Counsel Conundrum Trips Up SEC Bid For $12M Judgment

By Nathan Hale (September 14, 2021, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge denied the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's request for a $12 million final judgment against Chilean fugitive Alberto Chang-Rajii, who is accused of bilking investors out of $7.4 million, after issues arose about the defendant's legal representation. The Zoom hearing before Miami-based U.S. District Court Judge Marcia G. Cooke was docketed to cover the SEC's motion for final judgment against Chang-Rajii, who had consented to entry of a permanent injunction against him in 2017. But the proceedings took a sharp turn as attorneys were entering their appearances and Berger Singerman LLP partner Sharon Kegerreis noted that the...

