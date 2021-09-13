NY AG James Secures Win In Shuttering Crypto Platform

By Melissa Angell (September 13, 2021, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The unregistered cryptocurrency trading platform Coinseed Inc. must permanently halt its operations following claims that the company froze withdrawals, converted investor funds to Dogecoin without their consent and drained its bank accounts, according to a judgment secured by New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday. New York Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok's order against Coinseed and its founder, Delgerdalai Davaasambuu, also appoints a permanent receiver to protect investors' funds and assume control of the company's website "so that it may no longer be used as part of the defendants' fraudulent schemes," James said in a statement. The order further slams...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS