Judge Revives FTC's $5M Restitution Win Against Credit Co.

By Nadia Dreid (September 14, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission will be getting the $5.2 million it won from an allegedly deceptive credit monitoring service more than three years ago after an Illinois federal court tweaked its order so that the damages are being imposed under a different section of the law. The Seventh Circuit nixed the award a year after U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly handed it out, saying that Section 13 of the FTC Act didn't allow the agency to seek restitution for past injuries but only for current and ongoing harm. Things got a bit tougher for the FTC earlier this year when...

