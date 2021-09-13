Insurer Need Not Defend Litigation Against Pipeline Co.

By Hailey Konnath (September 13, 2021, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Employers Insurance Co. of Wausau isn't obligated to defend pipeline servicer Project Consulting Services Inc. in litigation over a project in Texas, a Louisiana federal judge ruled Monday, finding that exclusions in the policy free the insurer from that obligation. In the order, U.S. District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown granted summary judgment in favor of Employers Insurance Co. and rejected a summary judgment bid from PCS. The judge said the underlying litigation "presents a professional liability claim, which is excluded from coverage under the professional services exclusion." PCS is facing claims from Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Co., which paid for damage...

