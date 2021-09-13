Biden Nominates Key Trade, Agriculture Posts

By Alex Lawson (September 13, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The White House tapped an almond industry advocate and veteran public servant to shore up the administration's trade team Monday, urging lawmakers to quickly move the president's selections into their posts. Tucked in among a slew of nominees was Elaine Trevino, the Almond Alliance of California president, to serve as the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative's chief agricultural negotiator and New York City official Marisa Lago as the top trade remedy official at the U.S. Department of Commerce. The White House has made a flurry of moves to flesh out its trade team in recent weeks but is still awaiting...

