Biden Picks For Wash., Mass. Trial Court Seats Clear Senate

By Christopher Cole (September 14, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A pair of President Joe Biden's choices for the federal trial bench in Washington state and Massachusetts easily won Senate confirmation Tuesday. Superior Court Judge David G. Estudillo gained lawmakers' approval as U.S. district judge for the Western District of Washington in a 54-41 vote. Superior Court Justice Angel Kelley will fill a seat in the District of Massachusetts after senators voted 52-44 in favor. Both nominees sailed over procedural hurdles earlier in the day. Judge Estudillo, who will replace Ronald B. Leighton, a George W. Bush appointee who retired just over a year ago, gained support from five Republicans —...

