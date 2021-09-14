Businessman 'Blackmailed' Into Resigning Wins $29M Payout

By Christopher Crosby (September 14, 2021, 5:06 PM BST) -- A British businessman won a £20.8 million ($29 million) payout from an ex-business partner on Tuesday after a judge ruled that he was pushed out of the company by his former friend who threatened to expose alleged fraud to the police. A high court judge ordered the head of Derbyshire Aggregates Ltd. to compensate a businessman for his shares in the building supplier after he was pushed out of the company in 2018. (iStockPhoto/DenisLarkin) High Court Judge Timothy Fancourt ordered Martin Poulter, the head of Derbyshire Aggregates Ltd., to compensate Adrian Fewings for his shares in the building supplier after he was pushed out...

