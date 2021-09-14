Crime Victims Get 6th Circ. Nod To Sue Over U-Visa Delays

By Alyssa Aquino (September 14, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit overturned two lower court orders that dismissed a lawsuit from undocumented crime victims seeking to stay in the country, ruling that the victims and their families had adequately alleged they were harmed by visa processing delays. In reviving four consolidated suits filed in Michigan and Kentucky federal courts against U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, a three-judge panel concluded that the U-visa applicants had sufficiently pleaded their claims of being unable to obtain social security numbers, health care and lawful employment as a result of delays to being wait listed for the visa. "No doubt, each plaintiff has pleaded...

