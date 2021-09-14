Small Biz B2B Payment Co. Scores $4B Value In Series D

By Emma Whitford (September 14, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Business-to-business payment platform Melio said Tuesday it has raised $250 million in a Series D funding round co-led by Thrive Capital and return investor General Catalyst, bringing the company's valuation to $4 billion. Melio, founded in 2018, with offices in New York and Tel Aviv, offers an accounts payable and receivable platform tailored to small businesses, according to its website. Among other offerings, businesses can pay bills with a credit card via Melio, which then issues the payment as a check or bank transfer. Other participants in the latest fundraise include Tiger Global Management, as well as return investors Accel, Bessemer,...

