Hartford Unit Aims To Sink NJ Law Firm's Virus Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (September 14, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Hartford unit Sentinel Insurance Co. has asked a New Jersey state court to dismiss a pandemic coverage suit brought by tri-state area law firm Fleming.Ruvoldt PLLC, saying the firm didn't suffer the kind of physical loss or damage required for coverage. Sentinel said Friday that Fleming.Ruvoldt's suit contained allegations of economic losses that weren't covered under its policy. The law firm not only failed to show that the coronavirus was present at its New York and New Jersey offices, the insurer said, but it also failed to show how the virus caused the type of damages requisite for coverage. Government pandemic...

