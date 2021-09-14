Utah Court Tosses Antitrust Suit Over Mattress Trade Probes

By Alex Lawson (September 14, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A Utah federal judge tossed antitrust claims against a slew of mattress manufacturers Tuesday, but gave the importer bringing the case a chance to strengthen its allegations that the companies manipulated government trade probes to gain an advantage. Acknowledging that the case was "an unusual matter," U.S. District Judge David Barlow said that importer CVB Inc. was trying to "relitigate" the lengthy proceedings that led the government to impose steep duties on mattresses from China and several other countries in the past two years. CVB argued that the companies that sought the duties, including industry leaders Tempur Sealy International, Serta Simmons...

