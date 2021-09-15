Bankruptcy Eligibility Is Expanding For Small Biz Debtors

By Nicholas Koffroth (September 15, 2021, 3:26 PM EDT) -- "Just enough" is an undeniable — if informal — legal precept. The concept finds its way into canon from adequacy of pleading to application of equity.[1] Recent rulings from bankruptcy courts throughout the United States confirm that "just enough" has now found a home in the nascent jurisprudence of Subchapter V eligibility. Among Subchapter V's eligibility requirements, a debtor must be engaged in and have more than 50% of its debts from commercial or business activity. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida's July 23 decision in In re: Vertical Mac Construction LLC[2] expands the scope of "just...

