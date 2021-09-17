Nelson Mullins To Face Punitive Damages Claim In Estate Row

By Carolina Bolado (September 17, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge Friday allowed members of a prominent Florida family to add a claim for punitive damages to their suit against lawyers at Nelson Mullins Broad and Cassel and Oshins & Associates LLC for allegedly hiding a conflict of interest and conspiring with another relative to manipulate distribution of $250 million in trusts. In a hearing held on Zoom, Judge Jeffrey R. Levenson of the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit in Broward County said plaintiffs Steven and Rebecca Scott had "demonstrated a reasonable basis upon which they can assert a claim for punitive damages" and gave them permission to add the claim...

