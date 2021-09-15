Default Judgment Entered Against Immigrant With Fake Docs

By Hannah Albarazi (September 15, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- In a precedential decision announced Tuesday, a U.S. Department of Justice immigration unit entered default judgment against a woman who failed to respond to accusations that she violated the Immigration and Nationality Act by presenting an employer with a fake lawful permanent resident card and a fake social security card. The Office of the Chief Administrative Hearing Officer of the DOJ's Executive Office for Immigration Review also issued a cease and desist order against Claudia Zuniga Torentino and ordered her to pay the minimum civil penalty for the violation: $962 — $481 for each fake document. "Respondent knowingly obtained, possessed, and...

