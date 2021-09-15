Shumaker Loop Adds Atty For New Fla. Public Policy Practice

By Matt Perez (September 15, 2021, 1:39 PM EDT) -- Shumaker Loop & Kendrick LLP on Tuesday announced the opening of public policy and government affairs services out of its Sarasota, Florida, office with the hiring of a former assistant county attorney as a partner. Michael R. McKinley will oversee the practice in Sarasota after working as an attorney at Wotitzky Wotitzky Ross McKinley & Young in Punta Gorda, Florida. In 1980, he became the first assistant county attorney hired in Charlotte County, where he dealt with local governments and the Florida public school system. "Mike brings an impressive level of experience practicing school law and representing educational institutions for more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS