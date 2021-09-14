CFTC Sues Dallas Man Over $6M Fraudulent Trading Scheme

By Katie Buehler (September 14, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday brought a civil enforcement action against a Texas man awaiting criminal sentencing for a fraudulent trading scheme that the agency says defrauded more than 200 investors out of $6 million. Dallas resident Rudy Avila, also known as Jose Rodolfo Avila Guiterrez, held himself out to potential investors as an international finance consultant and used six companies based in the U.S. and Costa Rica to implement his scheme between 2017 and spring of 2020, according to the commission's complaint. Avila was arrested in September 2020 in connection to the scheme and pleaded guilty in...

