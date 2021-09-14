2nd Circ. Says Restored Antique Watches Didn't Infringe TMs

By Bill Donahue (September 14, 2021, 2:22 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit ruled Tuesday that a watchmaker did not violate trademark law by selling products that featured refurbished antique elements emblazoned with another company's branding. Rejecting a lawsuit filed by Hamilton International Ltd. against Vortic LLC, the appeals court affirmed a trial judge who ruled that Vortic had fully informed consumers that they were not buying a Hamilton watch. "A common theme emerged from the bench trial: Hamilton — which bore the burden of establishing confusion — failed to come forward with any reliable evidence showing that consumers were likely to be misled," a three-judge panel ruled. Hamilton, a unit...

