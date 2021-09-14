USCIS To Require Full COVID-19 Vaccination To Immigrate

By Hannah Albarazi (September 14, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Foreigners applying for a U.S. green card must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before undergoing their required medical examinations, beginning Oct. 1, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said Tuesday, following guidelines put out by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USCIS said its policy falls in line with the CDC's guidance, updated in August, requiring citizenship applicants subject to the immigration medical examination to complete the COVID-19 vaccine series and provide proof of vaccination. Beginning Oct. 1, the COVID-19 vaccine requirement will join preexisting requirements that green card applicants be vaccinated against tetanus, polio, measles, influenza and nearly a...

