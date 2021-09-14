Cooley Moving New Chicago Office To 55-Story Tower

By Sarah Martinson (September 14, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Cooley LLP is planning to move its recently established Chicago office next year to a 55-story skyscraper at 110 North Wacker along the city's riverfront, the firm said Tuesday. The international firm based in Silicon Valley said it signed a lease for 30,000 square feet on the 42nd floor of the building and is aiming to relocate its 50-person team there in the second quarter of 2022. Cooley partner Rick Ginsberg, who is head of the firm's Chicago office, said in a Tuesday statement that the North Wacker building, which has over 1.5 million square feet of space, has "stunning views and...

