Bitcoin 'Inventor' Can't Jump Into Cryptocurrency IP Case

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 15, 2021, 7:00 PM BST) -- A judge has rejected a bid from someone claiming to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous inventor of Bitcoin, seeking to overturn a default judgment over the copyright for the cryptocurrency's founding white paper, filed by another person claiming to be Nakamoto. High Court Judge Adam Johnson struck out on Monday the petition Benjamin Capital Management Group Inc. said it filed on behalf of Nakamoto. The judge also ordered that the applicants pay the legal costs of the claimant in the case, Craig Wright — who claims he is Bitcoin's inventor. The judge, however, left open the door for Benjamin Capital to...

