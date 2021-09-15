Real Estate Co. Sued For £5M After Missed Loan Payments

By Joanne Faulkner (September 15, 2021, 6:10 PM BST) -- Fortress Capital Partners Ltd. has asked the High Court to order a real estate company to hand back more than £5 million ($6.9 million) after the firm defaulted on a loan. Mortgage broker Fortress Capital alleges in a Sept. 7 particulars of claim that Chamberlain Five Ways Holdings Ltd. failed to comply with terms set out in a March borrowing agreement. According to the eight-page document, Fortress Capital initially agreed to lend the company £2.6 million. The real estate company was required to keep up with interest rate payments each month, the lawsuit says. The interest rate on the loan would...

