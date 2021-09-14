Vermont Latest To Sue Big Oil Over Climate Change

By Morgan Conley (September 14, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Vermont has become the latest state or local government to try to force big oil companies to foot the bill for climate change, telling a state court Tuesday that years of deception prevented Green Mountain State consumers from making informed choices about buying fossil fuel products. Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan accused multiple energy companies — including Exxon Mobil Corp., Shell Oil Co., Sunoco LP and CITGO Petroleum Corp. — of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act by "concealing crucial information and disseminating misleading statements and advertising about fossil fuels and climate change," in the suit Tuesday. The lawsuit filed in...

