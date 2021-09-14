Watchdog Clears $43M State Dept. IT Deal Of Conflict Claims

By Alyssa Aquino (September 14, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. State Department reasonably concluded that the winner of a $43.5 million deal didn't use confidential information to obtain the contract, a federal watchdog said, clearing the information technology deal of conflict of interest allegations. Pioneer Corporate Services Inc. protested the award at the U.S. Government Accountability Office, arguing that MetroStar Systems Inc. had received proprietary performance and staffing information from a subcontractor, ActioNet Inc. The State Department had allowed MetroStar's contract to move forward, after investigating and finding no evidence to support the claims. The GAO determined that the State Department's investigation was thorough and its results were reasonable....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS