GoPro Loses Bid For Quick Win On Digital Camera Patents

By Hailey Konnath (September 14, 2021, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday refused to hand a quick win to GoPro Inc. in a spat with Contour IP Holding LLC over digital camera technology, rejecting GoPro's arguments that the pair of patents it's accused of infringing fail the first step of the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice test. U.S. District Judge William Orrick III said in his order that Contour's "well-pleaded allegations" prevent a finding in GoPro's favor under Alice, the first step of which looks at whether a claim is abstract. GoPro had argued that Contour's patents are "nearly identical" to a patent the Federal Circuit invalidated in a...

