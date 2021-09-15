Indian Steel Co. Takes Aim At Flange Duties

By Isaac Monterose (September 15, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- An Indian steel company sued to undo a 145.25% duty on its stainless steel flanges Tuesday, telling the U.S. Court of International Trade it was unfairly punished for another company's failure to comply with a government investigation. In its brief complaint, Kisaan Die Tech Pvt. Ltd. claimed Commerce was wrong to apply the dumping margin due to Chandan Steel Ltd.'s alleged noncooperation after being picked as the sole mandatory respondent in an administrative review of the duties. According to the suit, Commerce "never determined" that Kisaan Die Tech and the more than 40 other Indian steel flange exporters covered by the...

