Hemp Workers Nab Conditional Cert. Of 2 Classes In Pay Row

By Sarah Jarvis (September 14, 2021, 9:14 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge on Tuesday partially granted conditional certification of two classes of workers in a suit against a network of entities that allegedly hired but never paid workers at a Cleveland industrial hemp facility, finding they've met their burden at this stage of the litigation. Senior U.S. District Judge Christopher A. Boyko said Tenita Bryant, Theodore McQueen, Marcus Moore, Angelo McKenzie and Larry Gardner Jr. are entitled to conditional certification in their Fair Labor Standards Act case against an enterprise of various people and entities. They alleged they were never paid for their work, in violation of the Fair...

