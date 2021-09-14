Ariz. Appeals Court Tosses Pot Co's Legal Malpractice Claim

By Sam Reisman (September 14, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- An Arizona appellate court tossed a legal malpractice suit against Fennemore Craig PC on Tuesday, finding that the firm could not be blamed for its onetime client losing out on its bid for three Las Vegas marijuana licenses. In an unpublished decision, a three-judge panel for the Arizona Court of Appeals said that Cannabis Renaissance Group LLC's original applications for cannabis licenses would still have been denied by the trial court even if Fennemore attorneys had submitted their petition for review on time. The company's petition was filed in Nevada state court a day late, but also, the decision notes, only...

