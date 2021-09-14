Weinstein Brother's 'Scream 4' Profits Row Won't Be Mediated

By Craig Clough (September 14, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge Tuesday withdrew from mandatory mediation a dispute between Robert Weinstein and Spyglass Media Group in the Weinstein Co.'s Chapter 11 proceedings, ordering that the issue of profits from the film "Scream 4" instead go through the court's appeals process. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika wrote in an order that she was adopting the Sept. 7 recommendation of U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge, who said mediation of the issue would "not be a productive exercise, a worthwhile use of judicial resources nor warrant the expense of the process." Robert Weinstein co-founded the Weinstein Co. with his brother, former...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS