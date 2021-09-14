Perkins Coie Delays Office Reopening To January

By Justin Wise (September 14, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Perkins Coie LLP, one of the nation's largest law firms, said on Tuesday that it is delaying its official return to its U.S. offices to January 2022 due to the resurgence in COVID-19 cases linked to the delta variant. The firm has postponed its planned return to the office from early October to Jan. 3, 2022, a Perkins Coie spokesperson told Law360 Pulse. "Our goal remains to protect the health and safety of all our attorneys and professional staff, while ensuring continuity of service to our clients," the spokesperson said. The move comes as several law firms postpone the target reopening...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS