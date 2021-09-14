SEC Seals $10M Deal With Firm That 'Lied' About Data Usage

By Al Barbarino (September 14, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hit so-called alternative data provider App Annie with a $10 million fine Tuesday, claiming the company committed securities fraud when it allegedly lied to its product users about how it would use their information. Gurbir S. Grewal, director of the SEC's enforcement division, said in a statement that App Annie and its former CEO Bertrand Schmitt — who was fined an additional $300,000 in connection to the alleged violations — "lied to companies" about how confidential data was being used in order to make more money when selling it to trading firms. Between late 2014...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS