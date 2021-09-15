Morgan Lewis Adds Former In-House Atty As Partner In Philly

By James Boyle (September 15, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- An attorney who spent more than 15 years providing in-house counsel to life science and technology companies has returned to Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP's Philadelphia office, the firm announced Tuesday. Amy Schuh has joined Morgan Lewis as a partner in its corporate ethics, compliance and white collar investigations groups. Schuh told Law360 Pulse she returned to the firm that she left in November 2005 because she wanted to use her firsthand experience to expand her practice, which specializes in advising technology and life science companies. "I've stayed connected and have remained impressed with Morgan Lewis across the board, from a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS