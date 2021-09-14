IBM's $1.5B GlobalFoundries Suit Sees Fraud Claim Deleted

By Frank G. Runyeon (September 14, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Tuesday wiped IBM's fraud claims from its $1.5 billion lawsuit against semiconductor maker GlobalFoundries over a failed microchip production deal and also pulled the plug on the chipmaker's parallel lawsuit against IBM, clearing the way for IBM to pursue its contract claims ahead of a potential GlobalFoundries IPO. In a remote afternoon hearing, New York State Supreme Court Justice Joel M. Cohen granted GlobalFoundries U.S. Inc.'s motion to dismiss IBM's fraud, unjust enrichment and breach of implied covenant claims, dubbing them duplicative of the remaining contract claims that allege the chipmaker duped IBM into handing...

