DLA Piper Atty Joins Holland & Knight's Private Equity Team

By Emily Sides (September 17, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP has brought on a former DLA Piper associate as a partner in Atlanta to advise clients on corporate, private equity, and mergers and acquisitions matters, leveraging his private sector experience as a former owner of a tax service franchise. Alvin Johnson counsels private equity firms and businesses, Holland & Knight said Tuesday. Including Johnson, the Atlanta office now has six attorneys who handle private equity matters, according to a firm spokesperson. Overall, the firm's private equity practice is made up of 120 attorneys. "We are fortunate that Alvin is bringing his considerable legal talents to our team...

