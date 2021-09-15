Court Won't Rush Feds' Decision On Protecting Ancient Fish

By Morgan Conley (September 15, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal court said Tuesday the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service should have decided whether to protect an ancient fish species by now, but declined to force the already stretched thin agency to comply with an unrealistic timeline for issuing its final decision. U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso said Tuesday that, as the FWS acknowledges, the agency missed the deadline to decide whether lake sturgeon deserve protection under the Endangered Species Act. But the court didn't grant the Center for Biological Diversity and other groups' request to force the agency to issue its finding within a year, saying "it...

