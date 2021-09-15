Barristers Win Order Stopping Hackers Publishing Stolen Data

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 15, 2021, 4:46 PM BST) -- A judge has handed down a default judgment in favor of 176 barristers and others at 4 New Square after they asked the court to prevent cyberattackers from publishing information stolen from the London chambers this year. High Court Judge Matthew Nicklin granted the lawyers from 4 New Square Ltd. their request on Monday for a final injunction against a group of hackers — who have not been identified — who launched a cyberattack on the chambers' website in the summer. Judge Nicklin said that he gave default judgment to the lawyers because the defendants — referred to in court documents...

