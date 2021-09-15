Fried Frank-Led HPS Seals Latest Fund With $15.4B In Tow

By Benjamin Horney (September 15, 2021, 2:33 PM EDT) -- New York-based HPS Investment Partners LLC, represented by Fried Frank, said Wednesday that it has clinched its fifth specialty loan vehicle with about $15.4 billion in investable capital, about $9.1 billion of which has already been used across 58 investments. HPS raised roughly $11.7 billion from investors for the new fund, and together with parallel investment funds and accounts, it closed with about $15.4 billion of investable capital, according to a statement. HPS is calling the new funds and accounts SLF V. Scott Kapnick, CEO of HPS, said in the press release that "the incredibly strong reception SLF V has received...

