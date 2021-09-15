Ivantis To Pay $60M To End Patent Fight Over Glaucoma Tech

By Tiffany Hu (September 15, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Glaukos Corp. and Ivantis Inc. have inked a $60 million deal to end their patent dispute over therapies for treating glaucoma, the companies announced Wednesday. The companies said that under the agreement, Ivantis will pay $60 million, with half being paid by Dec. 31, and the other half to be paid by Dec. 3, 2022. Ivantis will also pay a 10% royalty until April 26, 2025, on its Hydrus Microstent devices sold or imported into the U.S., they said. As part of the deal, Glaukos said the companies will ask a California federal judge to pause a patent infringement lawsuit Glaukos...

