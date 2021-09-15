Microsoft CLO Brad Smith Appointed Vice Chair

By Clarice Silber (September 15, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Microsoft Corp. has announced it has promoted its chief legal officer and president, Brad Smith, to serve as vice chair of the company. "This reflects the unique leadership role that Brad plays for the company, our board of directors and me, with governments and other external stakeholders around the world," Microsoft CEO and Chairman Satya Nadella said in a statement on Tuesday. He said that Smith would continue to report to Nadella in his updated executive role. According to the tech giant, Smith leads a team of more than 1,500 business, legal and corporate affairs workers across 54 countries, heading up...

