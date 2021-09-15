Ex-Quinn Emanuel Worker Says Racism Suit Isn't Time-Barred

By Matt Perez (September 15, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A Hispanic former tech employee at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP argued Tuesday that his claims of a hostile work environment, retaliation and discrimination were timely and plausibly alleged in a response to the firm's motion to dismiss his New York federal suit, adding that the defendants "downplay and ignore facts" and "deliberately overlook" the law. Former regional information technology director Nicholas Mondelo filed a complaint in March against Quinn Emanuel, its presiding partner Peter Calamari and chief information officer David Eskanos, claiming Eskanos, who was Mondelo's supervisor, used an ethnic slur against him and undermined him for years until...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS