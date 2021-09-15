Insurers Back Injunctions Over Firm's Pipeline Lawsuits

By Christopher Crosby (September 15, 2021, 8:40 PM BST) -- AIG's European operations and a group of insurers urged a London judge on Wednesday to continue barring a Scottish multinational engineering group from suing them in Canada as part of litigation over defects to a major oil pipeline. Lawyers for the group of nine insurers urged the High Court to uphold injunctions imposed by the High Court in August preventing John Wood Group PLC and its subsidiary, Wood Group Canada Inc., from progressing legal proceedings in Alberta, Canada, in connection with a £250 million ($345 million) negligence lawsuit. A Canadian oil and gas company has sued Wood Group Canada for negligence...

