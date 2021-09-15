Pa. Justices Won't Review Housing Rules For Medical Pot

By Sarah Jarvis (September 15, 2021, 3:05 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has declined to take up an appeal over whether a public housing agency must create rules for users of medical cannabis, letting stand a lower court's ruling that the agency has a mandate to do so under federal housing law. Tuesday's one-sentence order denying an appeal petition from the Indiana County Housing Authority comes after the majority of a panel in the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania found in February that the agency must develop a policy on when a medical pot user can be denied access to public housing. The majority also said the housing authority...

