Minn. DNR Makes 4th Attempt to Duck Tribal Groundwater Suit

By Victoria McKenzie (September 15, 2021, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A tribe's lawsuit against Minnesota officials over the Enbridge pipeline expansion was stayed Tuesday pending an appeal in tribal court, as the state makes a fourth attempt to escape a novel challenge to the state's allegedly illegal groundwater grab. State officials filed twin appeals Monday in the Eighth Circuit and in the White Earth Band of Ojibwe Tribal Court of Appeals, arguing that the tribal court erred in denying their motion to dismiss the lawsuit in August on sovereign immunity grounds. The DNR also maintained that the tribal court lacks jurisdiction over the actions of non-tribe members on non-reservation land....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS