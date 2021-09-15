Green Group Says Pa. Power Plant Can't Use 'Zombie' Permit

By Matthew Santoni (September 15, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania environmental group said the state's Department of Environmental Protection is trying to get around an appeal of a proposed gas-fired power plant's permit by reviving an earlier version of its permit application, and the group has filed a challenge to that permit's approval as well. The Clean Air Council filed an appeal to the Pennsylvania Environmental Hearing Board, which reviews DEP decisions, over the state's alleged revival of an air pollution control permit originally approved in 2017 for Robinson Power Co. LLC's proposed Beech Hollow plant, arguing that once Robinson Power filed an amended version of its application, it...

