Fed. Circ. Backs Claim Construction In Gun Patent Case

By Andrew Karpan (September 15, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday held that a lower court made the right call when it limited a claim in a Florida gun manufacturer's shotgun magazine patent, which effectively ended the company's infringement case against a larger rival. A three judge panel at the appeals court turned down efforts by Eric Lemoine and his company TTC Performance Products Inc. — which does business as Black Aces Tactical — to reverse a ruling by a federal judge in Connecticut regarding a claim in a patent Black Aces had asserted against O.F. Mossberg & Sons Inc., a North Haven-based company that bills itself...

