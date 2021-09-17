Goulston Adds Polsinelli Atty As Real Estate Partner In DC

By Emma Cueto (September 17, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Goulston & Storrs PC has added a Washington, D.C.-based former Polsinelli PC shareholder as a director in its real estate practice. In an announcement Wednesday, the firm touted Jennifer Jones' 18 years of legal experience, as well as her experience as a real estate property manager and consultant. "We are very excited to have Jen join our D.C. office," Bill Dillon, co-managing director of Goulston & Storrs, said in a statement. "Attracting and retaining the most talented industry leaders is an ongoing priority for our firm, and Jen is an ideal fit for our leading real estate practice. She will be...

