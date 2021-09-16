Insurer Drops Policy Suit Over Atty-Client Sexual Encounter

By Eli Flesch (September 16, 2021, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Berkley Assurance Co. dropped a suit against a Colorado civil litigation attorney and his firm that had sought to rescind a professional liability policy over the insurance company's claims of a sexual relationship between the lawyer and one of his clients. Berkley said in a two-page filing Tuesday that it was voluntarily dismissing the suit. The insurance company didn't provide further details. The suit had alleged the Law Offices of Ian T. Hicks made a material misrepresentation by not disclosing a sexual relationship between its principal and sole attorney, Ian T. Hicks, and a client interested in bringing a fraud lawsuit against...

