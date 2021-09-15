Illinois Gov. Signs Clean Energy Law Phasing Out Coal

By Clark Mindock (September 15, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed one of the country's most ambitious state-level clean energy plans Wednesday, setting a goal of closing most of the state's coal plants by 2030 and providing a nearly $700 million bailout to nuclear interests. The sweeping legislation signed by Pritzker puts the Land of Lincoln on the path to move to 100% clean energy by 2050, which the governor had identified as a top priority of his administration. To reach that goal, privately owned coal plants will be closed by 2030, while municipally owned coal plants and most privately owned natural gas plants will be required...

