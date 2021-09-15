Debevoise, Sidley Craft Prudential's $2.2B Annuities Sale

By Emma Whitford (September 15, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- U.S. insurance giant Prudential Financial announced Wednesday that it plans to sell a block of pre-2011 variable annuities and their holding company to reinsurer Fortitude Re in a $2.2 billion deal guided by Sidley Austin LLP and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP. Prudential plans to sell its subsidiary Prudential Annuities Life Assurance Corporation, or PALAC, and associated annuities to Fortitude Re for $1.5 billion in cash, the company said. The $2.2 billion value also includes a likely tax benefit, according to Prudential, and a release of reserve capital thanks to the reduced liability inherent to the deal. The transaction is expected to...

