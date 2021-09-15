Former San Fran US Atty Rejoins Sidley, Along With Ex-AUSA

By Lauren Berg (September 15, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP announced Wednesday that it's bulking up its white collar practice with a couple of familiar faces — former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California David L. Anderson and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheila A.G. Armbrust — both with extensive investigatory experience. Anderson, who has spent much of his career moving between prosecutorial positions and private practice with Sidley, took the helm of the U.S. Attorney's Office in San Francisco in 2019 after the Trump administration tapped him for the position in late 2018. Now, he returns to Sidley as a partner in the 750-attorney firm's white collar, government...

